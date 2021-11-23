James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,897 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,390. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

