James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $360.50

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360.50 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 115533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 702.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 861.20. The firm has a market cap of £190.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73). Also, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

