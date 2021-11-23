James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $17,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James S. Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,506.00.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

