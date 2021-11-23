Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $18.24

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $16.72. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

