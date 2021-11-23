Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $420,003.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.