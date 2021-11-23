Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,007 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.31. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
