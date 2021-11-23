JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $87.71

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.71, but opened at $90.55. JD.com shares last traded at $90.13, with a volume of 47,778 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

