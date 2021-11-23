Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Hold

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.