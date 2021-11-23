Jefferies Financial Group Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.42.
Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,760. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
