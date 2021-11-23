JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 246,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

