JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 805 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 96.9% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.12. The company had a trading volume of 429,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

