JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.