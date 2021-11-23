JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.62. 5,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

