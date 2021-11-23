JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

