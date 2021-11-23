JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKS opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

