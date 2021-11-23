Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $172,892.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,541,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.