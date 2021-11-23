John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $976.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

