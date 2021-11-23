Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.