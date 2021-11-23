Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.93

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 1066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

