Johnson Rice Downgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Hold

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 16,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,565. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

