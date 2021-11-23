Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $67,077.59 and $7,608.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

