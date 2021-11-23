Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up about 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,874. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

