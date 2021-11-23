Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.74. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

