JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

