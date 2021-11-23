JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.10 ($12.61). 4,697,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

