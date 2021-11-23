JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $180.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290,008. Apple has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

