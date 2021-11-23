JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Hold

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.97.

PPL traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.98. 1,087,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.99 billion and a PE ratio of -107.18.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5975013 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669 in the last ninety days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

