JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

