Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

