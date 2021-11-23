Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 732,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,288. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

