Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 732,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.