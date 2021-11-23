Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.34

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 4856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

