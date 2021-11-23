Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.34

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 4856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
