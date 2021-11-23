Jupiter (JUP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.00 million and $1.66 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

