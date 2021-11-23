JUST Price Reaches $0.0801 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $181.03 million and $412.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

