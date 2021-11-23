JustBet Price Reaches $0.0006 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $654,834.95 and $2,666.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

