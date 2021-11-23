K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.26

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.26 and last traded at C$34.93, with a volume of 72600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.60.

KBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$368.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

