K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Up 0.8%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.34). 40,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 83,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.45. The firm has a market cap of £243.36 million and a PE ratio of 44.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

