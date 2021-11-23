Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Kadmon worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kadmon by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

