Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $760.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.90 million and the highest is $776.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $301.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.