Karen Basian Acquires 1,000 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

GSY traded down C$5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$185.38. 59,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$84.11 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.29.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

