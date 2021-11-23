Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.55. 112,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

