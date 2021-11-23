KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $36.40 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005901 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00049551 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

