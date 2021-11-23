Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $31.92. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

