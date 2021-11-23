Kathryn Haun Sells 2,418 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.