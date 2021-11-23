Kathryn Haun Sells 2,418 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

