KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 9.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.91. 431,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,166,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of -1.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.