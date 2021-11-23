Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to “Outperform”

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

