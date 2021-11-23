Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Outperform

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

