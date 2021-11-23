Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $1,265.81 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $1,265.81 or 0.02245244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $253.16 million and approximately $56.76 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

