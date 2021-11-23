Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Sells $47,768.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kemper stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.69. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

