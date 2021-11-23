KeyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $207,897.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

